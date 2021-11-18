SAP (ETR:SAP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.00

SAP SE (ETR:SAP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €121.00 ($142.35) and traded as high as €125.18 ($147.27). SAP shares last traded at €124.72 ($146.73), with a volume of 1,323,699 shares changing hands.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €136.57 ($160.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.03.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

