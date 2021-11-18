Sara Bay Financial Acquires 448 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for 4.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Etsy were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $282.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.70 and a 12 month high of $294.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.29.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

