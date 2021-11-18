Sara Bay Financial Acquires 9 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.1% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,549.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,394.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,393.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.
AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
