Sara Bay Financial Invests $4.22 Million in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. DLocal comprises about 1.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLO. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $34.90 on Thursday. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

