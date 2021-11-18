Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STSA. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.32. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 9,622 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $56,288.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 335,180 shares of company stock worth $1,746,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 665,024 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 432,741 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,142,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 145,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

