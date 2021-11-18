Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ (STSA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of STSA opened at $5.82 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $183.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 36,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 335,180 shares of company stock worth $1,746,919. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 872,713 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after buying an additional 1,232,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 426.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

