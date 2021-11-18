SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.20. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

