SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 1.8%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 3,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get SBI alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

SBI Holdings, Inc manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.