Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles Sells 4,879 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SRRK stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.12. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.00.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
