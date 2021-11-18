Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles Sells 4,879 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SRRK stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.12. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

