Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 2,700 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Shares of TGS stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $779.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.35. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.