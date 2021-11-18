Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 73,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 10.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

