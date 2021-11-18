Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qudian by 60.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Qudian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.60 and a quick ratio of 24.60.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42). Qudian had a net margin of 80.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

