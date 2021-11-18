Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 184.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBAR opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $696.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

