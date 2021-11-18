Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGRWU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Progress Acquisition by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Progress Acquisition by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $406,000.

Shares of Progress Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

