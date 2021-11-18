Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

