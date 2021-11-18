Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $164.91 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

