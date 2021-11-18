Scotiabank Raises Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$48.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $36.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

