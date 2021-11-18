Scotiabank Raises Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$121.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ONEXF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC cut Onex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Onex from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24. Onex has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Onex’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

