Scotiabank Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$51.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.55.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$37.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$33.92 and a 52-week high of C$56.70.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.