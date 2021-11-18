Scotiabank Trims Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Target Price to C$137.00

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. Cogeco has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $79.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Communications and Other segments. The Communications segment provides a wide range of analogue and digital television, Internet and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business solutions, including data networking, Ethernet, hosting, Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to small and medium sized businesses.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.