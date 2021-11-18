Scry.info (DDD) Market Cap Achieves $2.35 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $93,576.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

