Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Peter D. Williams Sells 15,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Peter D. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.91, for a total transaction of C$388,624.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,119,238.56.

Peter D. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, Peter D. Williams acquired 15,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,100.00.

Shares of TSE SEA opened at C$25.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.36. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.16.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.