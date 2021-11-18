Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) vs. Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Critical Analysis

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $348.61 million 6.21 $77.76 million $2.09 17.74 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.40 $1.67 million $0.88 14.03

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Glen Burnie Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 33.56% 10.83% 1.42% Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.06% 7.10% 0.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 1 1 0 2.50 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.13%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

