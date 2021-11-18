Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Exelon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 101.5% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after acquiring an additional 893,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,712,000 after acquiring an additional 776,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.