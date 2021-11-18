SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEAS. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.83.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $47,187,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
