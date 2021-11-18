SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEAS. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.83.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $47,187,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

