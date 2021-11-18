Secret Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.66 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $20.66 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $6.92 or 0.00012055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.00306245 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009313 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005684 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015114 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

