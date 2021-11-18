Security National Financial (SNFCA) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Security National Financial (NASDAQ: SNFCA) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Security National Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Security National Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial Competitors 359 1329 1606 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Security National Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Security National Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial’s rivals have a beta of -0.52, indicating that their average share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security National Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $481.46 million $55.60 million 3.27 Security National Financial Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 13.99

Security National Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial. Security National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 10.91% 21.16% 3.69% Security National Financial Competitors 48.49% -37.53% 3.49%

Summary

Security National Financial rivals beat Security National Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

