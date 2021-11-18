Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,619 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 820,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,673,000 after acquiring an additional 50,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

NYSE:SRE opened at $124.24 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day moving average of $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

