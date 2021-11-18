SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 21,626 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $542,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $13,465.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 12,928 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $323,458.56.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,177 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $499,177.31.

On Monday, November 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 17,300 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $427,310.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,696 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $284,212.80.

On Monday, October 25th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 13,704 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $334,514.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $144,293.76.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $84,490.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $14,424.00.

SEMrush stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. 427,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $4,601,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.