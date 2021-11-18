Sentivate Price Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $31.90 million and approximately $253,314.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00216637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00086202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

