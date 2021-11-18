Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan Sells 75,000 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,096. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Service Co. International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Service Co. International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

