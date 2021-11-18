Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Down 53.9% in October

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the October 14th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seven & i stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,761. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.11.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

