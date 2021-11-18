Shai Terem Sells 15,791 Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Stock

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MKFG opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKFG. William Blair began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

