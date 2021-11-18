Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.48

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $1.2873 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

