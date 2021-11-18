Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 200.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SHG opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.06. Shanta Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of £125.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

