Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 200.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:SHG opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.06. Shanta Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of £125.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00.
Shanta Gold Company Profile
