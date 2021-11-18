Share Repurchase Program Declared by Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Board of Directors

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. 549,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,621. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

