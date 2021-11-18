Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has $101.45 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 57.1% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $470.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $355.49 and a one year high of $472.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.00 and a 200 day moving average of $439.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

