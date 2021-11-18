Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 1,275 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.9% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC grew its position in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Shares of AXP opened at $179.61 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

