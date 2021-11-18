Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of SCVL traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,588. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

