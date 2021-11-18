Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Expands By 342.9%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 342.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Adhera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get Adhera Therapeutics alerts:

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Adhera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.