Short Interest in Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Declines By 80.0%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Algoma Central stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $14.75.
Algoma Central Company Profile
Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.