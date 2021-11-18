Short Interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Increases By 158.0%

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 158.0% from the October 14th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. Alico has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $273.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $39,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,246. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alico by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alico by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alico by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

