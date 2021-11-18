Short Interest in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Increases By 230.0%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,686,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,565,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Biotech Acquisition by 209.6% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,860,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,352,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIOT opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

