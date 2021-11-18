Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Declines By 50.8%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,900 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the October 14th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 524.0 days.

CFTLF opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

