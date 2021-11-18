Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Declines By 50.8%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,900 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the October 14th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 524.0 days.
CFTLF opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.40.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
