Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Grows By 117.3%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 398,600 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the October 14th total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CKHUY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 754,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.