Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Drops By 76.5%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Critical Elements Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CRECF opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

