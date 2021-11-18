Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Decreases By 53.9%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the October 14th total of 1,586,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,317.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ETTYF. Societe Generale lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.79. 12,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

