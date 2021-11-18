Short Interest in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Rises By 275.7%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 275.7% from the October 14th total of 391,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JOB opened at $0.48 on Thursday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

