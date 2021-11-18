Short Interest in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) Decreases By 50.0%

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ GBNY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36. Generations Bancorp NY has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Generations Bancorp NY stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.96% of Generations Bancorp NY worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.

