Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Decreases By 90.9%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMUC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,345. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

